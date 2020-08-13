SEC STICKING IT TO MIZZOU?

QUESTION: When does the SEC grow up and stop purposely sticking it to Mizzou? "Hey, Tigers, you need two more games, so here you go: Bama and LSU." This league needed Mizzou to join it to enhance its academic reputation. But it never lets up.
MATTER: I'll acknowledge Mizzou got two tough games, but let's step back and take a closer look at the situation.
Mizzou already played two of the three worst teams in the SEC West in Arkansas and Mississippi State. The SEC wanted the schedules to balance out — and if you're playing two of the worst teams, you should expect to play two of the best teams in the additional games. Mizzou was always going to get either Alabama or LSU — and I wasn't going to be surprised if they got both.
Here's another (reasonable) theory: The SEC wasn't looking to screw Mizzou. The SEC is looking to help LSU and Alabama. If you're playing 10-game schedules against only SEC teams, it's that much harder to produce one or two playoff contenders. The intraconference cannibalism could cost the league millions and millions of dollars if the SEC produces a bunch of 7-3 or 8-2 teams instead of at least one or two 10-0 or 9-1 teams. So, you protect the best teams with games against the worst teams.
That's not to say Mizzou will have a terrible team in 2020 — but no one is going to pick the Tigers higher than Georgia, Florida or Tennessee in the East. And most will pick MU behind Kentucky, maybe South Carolina, too.
So, I understand why the schedules came out the way they did.
It could be worse: Arkansas plays every team in the SEC West — plus Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. (Mizzou, too.)
I’ll tell you this much: Mizzou players won’t mind the tougher slate of games. Here’s what senior linebacker Jamal Brooks said about adding LSU and Alabama: “You come to the SEC to play big boy ball. You know, I'm from Alabama. That’s SEC country through and through and through. To play 10 of those games, one of them being from my home state and they’re coming to us, I told the guys, ‘If you weren't locked in yet, it's about time. It’s time to go.’ Coach Drink was saying the same thing. If we get a chance to play football, we're gonna be ready to go. I truly believe that. I believe in the guys we got in the locker room. Offense, defense, special teams. It takes all of us. I'm ready to go. I'm excited. Ten games in the best conference. I don’t think it gets any better than that, honestly.”
