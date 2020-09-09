 Skip to main content
SECOND-GUESSING EARLIER DECISIONS
SECOND-GUESSING EARLIER DECISIONS

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler, Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham talk during a pitching change on Aug. 24, 2017, at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Based on what we have seen so far from Bader, O'Neill and Thomas, can the Cards justify bringing them back for any reason? Also: Randal Grichuk has 9 HRs and 26 RBIs, which would lead the Cardinals. Hindsight is 20/20, but still, they seem to be getting rid of the wrong guys.

COMMISH: Yes, I wish Grichuk was still here, but the front office didn't think he would hit more than .240 and would strike out too much. As a .270 hitter, which he has been this year, he is an asset.

Bader, O'Neill and Thomas will have careers, of sorts, but Bader is the only one I can see right now as somebody who could be a regular here. 

