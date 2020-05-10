SECOND-GUESSING THE FAULK EXTENSION
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid on Dec. 18, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: No issues with the trade to get Faulk, but the extension was surprising. There is no reason to write him off after one sub-par season, but what was the hurry to lock him in before he had even played a game? Why not wait and see how he fits (or doesn't, as it were) with the team?

GORDO: The Blues did not want to pay a big trade price for Faulk as a rental player. Also, Faulk was looking for an extension and he used his no-trade protection to get that. Remember, Faulk nixed a deal to the Ducks.

Armstrong obviously felt Pietrangelo was going to play his free-agency card all the way out, as other players in that agency have done, so he wanted to protect himself for 2020-21 and beyond.

In retrospect, Faulk's money could end up looking too big if the NHL enters a serious retrenchment period due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Absent the pandemic, salaries were going to keep soaring and Faulk's would have ended up in a good slot. Armstrong was trying maintain his approach of having a lot of very good players and zero monster contracts. With that goal in mind, Faulk's deal made sense at the time.

