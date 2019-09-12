Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Missouri by 34
Quick Hit: The Tigers have dominated FCS opponents over the last two decades — though we haven’t forgotten those defensive hiccups two years ago against Missouri State — with an average margin of victory pushing 40 points. SEMO is one of the better FCS programs and reached the playoffs last year. The Redhawks feature the best defensive player in the FCS, linebacker Zach Hall, and the top returning quarterback in the Ohio Valley Conference, Daniel Santacaterina. None of which should matter when you’re an SEC team with visions of double-digit victories.
If this one’s within three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, that’s a red flag for Barry Odom’s team.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 48, SEMO 10