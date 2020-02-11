SENDING A MESSAGE TO KYROU

QUESTION: Would Jordan Kyrou be better off playing than being pulled in and out of the lineup? We get it. You've gotta do it Berube's way, but wouldn't he learn from his mistakes better if he got more time?
BENFRED: I hear you. But Berube's not going to reward a guy with playing time when he's not doing the little things right. That sends the wrong message to a team this deep and competitive. Everyone has to buy in.
It's why the Blues won the Stanley Cup last season. When Tarasenko wasn't doing enough without the puck during last year's playoffs, Berube called him out in San Jose. Challenged him publicly. It was a risk, but it worked. If Tarasenko can get the tough love, Kyrou will, too. He has to respond.