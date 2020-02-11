SET LINEUP? NO CHANCE
0 comments

  • 0
Cardinals host Angels

Matt Carpenter hits a double in the June 22 game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What does your Cardinals lineup look like at the moment? Who hits cleanup: Matt Carpenter, or Paul DeJong?

BENFRED: Guys, there's no lineup that today looks convincingly better than any other at this point. This is the spot the Cardinals have put themselves in. They have a ton of questions to answer before they can start to piece it together.

How Carpenter hits is a huge factor. Who the heck is in left field is a huge factor. Where DeJong and Wong hit is a huge factor. If Bader can get on base is a huge factor. How often is Edman in the lineup? Another huge factor.

I don't have a set lineup for you. The Cardinals don't either.

It's going to take a while, and expect it to change over the course of the season.

