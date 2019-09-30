QUESTION: Does Tommy Edman have a set position next year, or does he continue to be the super-utility guy and move around?
GOOLD: It's a good question. A lot of that will depend on the direction the Cardinals go elsewhere on the roster, what they do in left field, and how far down the track they get with looking at third base options.
Increasingly, I am told that Edman could be the Zobrist Type. That everyday player without the everyday position. Or a five-out-of-seven player at three different positions. Makes sense. The Cardinals need a true backup at shortstop to free DeJong from some innings, some of the workload. Edman is a switch hitter so he can be the complement for both Wong and DeJong and that makes a lot of sense.