QUESTION: I worked at my job 38 years. If I had made as many mistakes as Cardinals management has in the past 4 or 5 years, I wouldn't be a retiree from that job -- I would have been fired. What's it going to take for Bill DeWitt to shake things up?
BENFRED: He has shaken things up. Coaches have been fired at various levels. A manager has been replaced. Rosters have been refreshed.
If you're asking when the makeup of baseball operations is going to change, there have been no real signs to expect anything there.