COMMENT: Ive read that the Cardinals may have interest in shaking up the lineup and trying to make a deal for Cleveland's Lindor. That would certainly be a bold move.
GORDO: If you can trade DeJong for Lindor, that would be interesting. But trading Kolten Wong in a package for Lindor, then moving Edman to second base and putting DeJong's .230 bat at third base doesn't advance the team in my opinion. DeJong hitting .230 and smacking some homers as a No. 8 hitter is OK if he's fielding well at shortstop.
But, yes, that's the sort of deal that would shake up the stale lineup. The only way to add an impact infielder would be to clear out one of the current mainstays.