QUESTION: Do you like Mike Shannon's chances of reaching the Hall of Fame now that he's one of eight finalists for the broadcasting award?
COMMISH: I'd like to think that Mike finally will get into the broadcasters' wing in the HOF, just as I hope that former Cardinals star Ted Simmons will get into the Hall of Fame next year. Simmons was named today as one of 10 finalists for next month's balloting covering the Modern Baseball Era to take place at the winter meetings. Simmons missed by one vote a couple of years ago. Twelve votes out of 16 on the committee will be necessary for Ted to be a Hall of Famer.
Photo: (From left) Jim Edmonds, Ted Simmons and Mike Shannon — all members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame — shake hands at Busch Stadium before a game in 2017. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)