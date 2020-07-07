SHELTER-AT-HOME PLAN FOR WAINO?
0 comments

SHELTER-AT-HOME PLAN FOR WAINO?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

Adam Wainwright tips his cap to the Busch Stadium crowd as he walks off the field after shutting out the Atlanta Braves for 7 2/3 innings in Game 3 of the NLDS last October. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Adam Wainwright's home-road splits have been pretty drastic lately. In a shortened season, could the Cardinals use that to their advantage?

BENFRED: This conversation took place in the Busch Stadium press box just a couple days ago. I said what you said: Why not figure the schedule out so Wainwright only starts at home? And I would have six starters for my rotation, as long as Carlos Martinez is good to go after his delayed arrival to camp.

Last season Wainwright was 9-4 at home with a 2.56 ERA and an opponent OPS of .712. On the road he was 5-6 with a 6.22 ERA and an opponent OPS of .866.

Play to your strengths, in number of starters available and where those starters tend to pitch best.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports