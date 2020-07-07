SHELTER-AT-HOME PLAN FOR WAINO?

QUESTION: Adam Wainwright's home-road splits have been pretty drastic lately. In a shortened season, could the Cardinals use that to their advantage?
BENFRED: This conversation took place in the Busch Stadium press box just a couple days ago. I said what you said: Why not figure the schedule out so Wainwright only starts at home? And I would have six starters for my rotation, as long as Carlos Martinez is good to go after his delayed arrival to camp.
Last season Wainwright was 9-4 at home with a 2.56 ERA and an opponent OPS of .712. On the road he was 5-6 with a 6.22 ERA and an opponent OPS of .866.
Play to your strengths, in number of starters available and where those starters tend to pitch best.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!