SHILDT COVERING FOR HIS HITTERS?

QUESTION: Why does Cardinals manager Mike Shildt keep sugar-coating the poor performances of his hitters? Does he think fans can't see the team struggling?
BENFRED: I get where you're coming from, but I wouldn't put much stock into any comments from anyone that are attempting to make this offense sound anything but underwhelming and, frankly, just not good enough. It's as simple as that.
Shildt's in the foxhole with his players and coaches in a season where the front office is saying very clearly that the motto is just hold on and white-knuckle this thing out to see how far it goes before some hard decisions are sorted out. So, the manager is going to try to protect his guys and keep spirits high. It's not like he's going to get new options at this point.
The Cards have about a 70-something percent chance of making the expanded postseason. They showed last year even a meager offense can find enough groove to win a series. He's trying to keep spirits high, and it's hard to blame him for that attempt.
But no, I would not buy his defense of the offense. It's not good enough. We don't need to be told anything different. We know what we see.
