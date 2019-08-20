COMMENT: Some of Shildt's decisions (playing Carpenter over Wong, infielders in the OF over Thomas/Aroz) smell a lot like those of the previous administration. When he was hired, it seemed to fans like Shildt would be a little more modern with his approach, but he routinely seems to snub analytics in favor of relying on guys with whom he is comfortable.
GOOLD: I don't share your view. Shildt has not only relied on analytics when making decisions, he has used those analytics to illustrate his decisions when asked. There have been multiple times this season when he's veered from the traditional left vs. left matchups and so on because the deeper analytics offer him a guide. Look how he's used Gallegos at times this season.
What stands out most around the ballpark is whether you like the explanations or not -- and I have gotten an earful all day today about how the chatters do not like the explanations about Carpenter -- is that at least there is an explanation.
At no point Monday did Shildt question the intelligence of the question about Carpenter or the right of the reporter to ask about Carpenter or the motive of that reporter. That's different (from the "previous administration").