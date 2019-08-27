QUESTION: What do you make of how Mike Shildt is handling Carlos Martinez as closer? Can this end well? It's a hold-your-breath event.
BENFRED: I think he's handling him just right.
For whatever reasons, Carlos finds a way to get it done in save situations. He can't really be relied upon in any other situation. But closer, more than any other position, is about results. And Carlos is getting it done.
Let him do it until he can't. Give him another shot or two (tops) if he doesn't. Then move on to someone who can.
It's cruel, but it's a volatile position and Carlos thrives in it.