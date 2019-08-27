Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals v Pirates

Cardinal manager Mike Shildt visits the mound on Tuesday, July 16, 2019,as Carlos Martinez tries to get through the ninth inning in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: What do you make of how Mike Shildt is handling Carlos Martinez as closer? Can this end well? It's a hold-your-breath event.

BENFRED: I think he's handling him just right.

For whatever reasons, Carlos finds a way to get it done in save situations. He can't really be relied upon in any other situation. But closer, more than any other position, is about results. And Carlos is getting it done.

Let him do it until he can't. Give him another shot or two (tops) if he doesn't. Then move on to someone who can.

It's cruel, but it's a volatile position and Carlos thrives in it.