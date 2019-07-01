QUESTION: What's your take on Shildt's session last week where he got out the broad brush and painted our local media as just too darned negative? I'm sure Whitey thought that now and then, and I know Tony thought it, too. But they seem like the types that would pull reporters aside and maybe let 'em have it in private rather than making a public issue out of it.
COMMISH: I thought Shildt was speaking in generalities, meaning media members who had asked him questions and also other people he may have encountered along the way. If Whitey had a problem, yes, he would pull you aside and Tony would, too, to a degree.
I didn't get the idea that Shildt was angry, just frustrated.