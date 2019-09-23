Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals host Astros at Busch

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt yanks starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon in the third inning of the July 27 game against the Houston Astros. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

QUESTION: It has been fun observing Shildt’s determined approach to place the best players in the lineup to win that day. Examples: O’Neill’s non-use other than pinch running and defense; Carpenter to the bench before Wong’s injury. What other strategic moves by Shildt have you noticed to either be of interest or maybe even a surprise?

COMMISH: I think people thought Ponce de Leon was going to pitch a lot when he came back from Memphis the final time. But he was only there for insurance in case Wacha faltered, which he really hasn't. You don't need to use a long reliever (Ponce de Leon) when you have 13 or 14 options in the bullpen.

Also, I'm a little surprised that Munoz hasn't played more but, with Edman playing so well, where would you put him?

Follow-up: Does it seem that Mike Shildt has a much better knack for using his bullpen efficiently than his predecessor?

COMMISH: The bullpen has been more efficient than last year's. There is more talent there now, however, even with Hicks not available. But Shildt has operated that bullpen with a firm hand, not hesitating to use Martinez four days in succession or to pull him when he had trouble the other day.