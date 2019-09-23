QUESTION: It has been fun observing Shildt’s determined approach to place the best players in the lineup to win that day. Examples: O’Neill’s non-use other than pinch running and defense; Carpenter to the bench before Wong’s injury. What other strategic moves by Shildt have you noticed to either be of interest or maybe even a surprise?
COMMISH: I think people thought Ponce de Leon was going to pitch a lot when he came back from Memphis the final time. But he was only there for insurance in case Wacha faltered, which he really hasn't. You don't need to use a long reliever (Ponce de Leon) when you have 13 or 14 options in the bullpen.
Also, I'm a little surprised that Munoz hasn't played more but, with Edman playing so well, where would you put him?
Follow-up: Does it seem that Mike Shildt has a much better knack for using his bullpen efficiently than his predecessor?
COMMISH: The bullpen has been more efficient than last year's. There is more talent there now, however, even with Hicks not available. But Shildt has operated that bullpen with a firm hand, not hesitating to use Martinez four days in succession or to pull him when he had trouble the other day.