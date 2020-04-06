SHILDT SILENT WITH MEDIA, IN TOUCH WITH PLAYERS

QUESTION: Have you had a chance to talk to Mike Shildt and get an update on how the players are doing in their off-site training? I presume he and his staff are monitoring them and their workouts?
GOOLD: I have not. Mike Shildt has declined several interviews with the newspaper. He has spoken with KMOX, per his regularly scheduled radio program.
John Mozeliak has been the spokesman for the team, and with the exception of two interviews (again, one with KMOX) he spoke for the first time with the media this past Thursday and gave us a rundown on the information you're describing.
Yes, Shildt and his staff remain in contact with the players. Yes, they are monitoring their work. It actually is a three-headed process of keeping in touch: coaching staff, training/medical staff, and the Dept. of Performance are all part of the connection to players and what they're doing.
To a long-winded follow-up question about Shildt's silence, Goold replied:
He's spoken to KMOX. He's been on his honeymoon. And the Cardinals have limited their number of spokesmen, putting Mozeliak in that role. There are some players who have declined comment to the media, preferring instead to be active on social media or to point reporters to the team, which again has set up Mozeliak as the spokesman. Minor league players have been urged to limit comments, or not make them at all.
That's fine. That's their choice. They can decide to join the conversation whenever they want. The coverage will continue at the Post-Dispatch.
