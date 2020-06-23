SHILDT'S LINEUP CHALLENGES

QUESTION: If a full 60-game season gets played out, what are the biggest differences in how that season will be managed compared to a 162-game marathon? What are the challenges for Cardinals manager Mike Shildt?
BENFRED: Specific to the Cardinals, I'm most interested in how Shildt handles slow-starting veterans if he has any. Specifically, slow starts from veterans who have recently struggled. If Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler stumble out of the gate, there isn't much time to wait to make some changes.
The "it's a long season" method doesn't work when it's 60 games. Especially with the DH available, and especially with expanded rosters, there's really no excuse to prioritize contract politics over playing guys who are locked in and ready to roll for a 60-game sprint.
Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas should not be twiddling their thumbs if the guys ahead of them on the depth chart aren't producing. Give the vets a shot. But some changeups will be needed soon if they start slow.
