SHILDT'S LINEUP STRATEGY

COMMENT: Liked the feel of the Cardinals games this weekend -- kind of a "next man up" approach with the goal of getting everyone (kids included) some time. Outside of one notable inning, it seemed to work. Any chance they keep this going for the rest of the season?
COMMISH: I thought that if the Cardinals could take four of eight (in five days) upon their return, that would qualify as a good trip. Then, they will get a chance to play 12 games (in 11 days) on a home stand. And, at some point on that home stand, they should have back all, or most, of the players sidelined.
The best approach is to get everyone involved now, which Shildt has done, and when the new roster formulates, get everyone involved then, too.
It's not a long season ahead, but it is a congested one.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.