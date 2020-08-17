You have permission to edit this article.
SHILDT'S LINEUP STRATEGY
SHILDT'S LINEUP STRATEGY

Cardinals beat Pirates 9-1 in second game of opening weekend

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt watches players warm up before the July 25 game at Busch Stadium.

COMMENT: Liked the feel of the Cardinals games this weekend -- kind of a "next man up" approach with the goal of getting everyone (kids included) some time. Outside of one notable inning, it seemed to work. Any chance they keep this going for the rest of the season?

COMMISH: I thought that if the Cardinals could take four of eight (in five days) upon their return, that would qualify as a good trip. Then, they will get a chance to play 12 games (in 11 days) on a home stand. And, at some point on that home stand, they should have back all, or most, of the players sidelined.

The best approach is to get everyone involved now, which Shildt has done, and when the new roster formulates, get everyone involved then, too.

It's not a long season ahead, but it is a congested one.

