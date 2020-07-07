SHILDT'S SENSE OF URGENCY

QUESTION: How is Cardinals manager Mike Shildt going to walk the line between being a pro-veteran player's manager while also making the win-now moves a 60-game season requires?
BENFRED: It's a great question, and one I'd rank in the top-three of most interesting baseball-specific topics for this season. Maybe number one on the list.
Shildt, to his credit, has spent some time during summer camp explaining how he's going to sort through this. He's made it clear he's going to be more interested in process than results. That means he's not going to rush to bench a regular who is on time at the plate and putting good swings on pitches, working good at-bats, even if the hits are turning out to be well struck balls that find gloves.
But if that regular is off, if he's mistiming fastballs and swinging at balls, etc., then Shildt has said there is not necessarily time to let someone who is in a bad spot work his way into a good one. That makes a lot of sense.
The hard part, as always, will be determining the line between bad luck and bad spot, and factoring in the urgency a 60-game season demands.
I keep coming back to what the Cardinals told us. They said the answers for a better offense were on this team. So, there should not be too much patience baked in before the answers that weren't answers last season are giving up time to guys who didn't get a chance to be the answer last season. Right?
