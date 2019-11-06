QUESTION: The Blues are rocking one of the league's worst "expected goals for" percentages (sub-45 percent in 11 of 16 games). It's incredible that they sit atop the West. How much longer do you think they experiment with MacEachern/Sanford before the kids in San Antonio get a call-up?
TOM T.: It's not MacEachern's fault the team's expected goals are so low. Of the 12 forwards who suit up most games, he should be 12th in shots. Sanford is a different matter, since he's playing on a top two line. Sanford has no shots in the past two games and has committed penalties in three of the past five games. The issue with Sanford remains the same -- he plays well for a few games, then slowly comes back to earth. He had four shots in the Los Angeles game, seven shot attempts, four hits. He was everywhere. In six games since, he has five shots on goal.
But it's not just him. This team isn't shooting much, and when you don't shoot much, that brings your expected goals down. The Blues are scoring at about the pace they should for the chances they have, but they need more chances. There were some flurries of extended zone time last night in Vancouver, which is what made the Blues good at the end of last season. They need to do that more. And shoot.