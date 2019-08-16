COMMENT: What I gather so far from basketball coverage is that the plan for the coming season is for the Tigers to try to outshoot every team and pray that Tilmon doesn't get in foul trouble. Sounds like a recipe for a 15-15 record.
MATTER: I'm not sure I'd agree with that premise. Martin has talked much more about this team having guards who can slash and get to the rim more so than shoot the ball from deep. They have some 3-point shooters (Watson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith), but they also want to see the guards penetrate and create shots for others. I think it'll be a fairly balanced team offensively with four or five players who could lead the team in scoring on any given night.
Of course they want to see Tilmon avoid fouls, but they're going to have some more developed pieces that can produce, so that the whole team isn't crippled if he can't play.