QUESTION: Cards clearly need a bat and, considering the outfield jam on this roster, the infield seems like the easiest place to add one. What about a move for Todd Frazier? His OPS is 80 points higher than Carpenter, he's a better fielder, and he's a FA after the season.
BENFRED: Their defense at third base has been about the same this year, per the metrics. And while Frazier's offense has been better than Carpenter's (whose has not?), it has not been that much better.
Carpenter is slashing .215/.321/.372.
Frazier is slashing .251/.335/.442, and has two more home runs than Carpenter.
I know you all think I'm a Carpenter apologist, but I just don't see that much of an upgrade there. I would rather see more Edman and Munoz at third base for the Cardinals than Frazier.
Also: Does anyone really think the Cardinals would trade Carpenter. I'm not against it. Just don't think they would do it. They gave him a rushed extension so he could end his career in STL.
If someone is going to decrease Carpenter's time when he returns from the IL, it's gonna have to be Shildt. I don't see the front office doing it.