Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals battle Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) turns to throw to first after barehanding a ground ball during the first inning of a game on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Wong was late on the throw allowing Miami Marlins right fielder Harold Ramirez (47) onto base. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Suppose I think that Edman is a serviceable replacement for Wong. What sort of deadline trade value might Wong have?

GOOLD: First, suppose he's not. Really unsure why one week in the majors -- a good week, granted -- suddenly gets a player christened as the Golden Boy when Wong makes a play like he did last night and that's discarded by some as -- what? a fluke? He's been the best defensive second baseman now for a good 24 months, at least, and that's not enough? I bet a few teams would lineup to offer a prospect or two for him because they see what some refuse to around here. The Angels are one. The Giants, too, if you're talking about a starting pitcher. Angels have come calling before for Wong. If the Cardinals would listen to offers, I think the Brewers might find a way to use him. The Cubs would, definitely.