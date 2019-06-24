QUESTION: Suppose I think that Edman is a serviceable replacement for Wong. What sort of deadline trade value might Wong have?
GOOLD: First, suppose he's not. Really unsure why one week in the majors -- a good week, granted -- suddenly gets a player christened as the Golden Boy when Wong makes a play like he did last night and that's discarded by some as -- what? a fluke? He's been the best defensive second baseman now for a good 24 months, at least, and that's not enough? I bet a few teams would lineup to offer a prospect or two for him because they see what some refuse to around here. The Angels are one. The Giants, too, if you're talking about a starting pitcher. Angels have come calling before for Wong. If the Cardinals would listen to offers, I think the Brewers might find a way to use him. The Cubs would, definitely.