SHOULD FANS HOLD THE LINE ON THEIR SPENDING, TOO?

QUESTION: Did Mr. DeWitt mention during his Winter Warm-Up comments that the Cardinals' payroll is problematic because of its self-inflicted mistakes (terrible trades, bad free-agent signings, questionable extensions)? And, did he say that if the team intends to hold the line on spending, that the fans likewise should hold the line on their spending? Finally, why would a team with obvious resources not be more willing to acquire a "generational" type player like Nolan Arenado? Give up prospects, then go find more.
BENFRED: The Cardinals are not in the habit of pointing out contracts they regret while players on their team are still under those contracts. What good does that do? That doesn't mean we can't use our eyes and brains.
There are some contracts on the books that have handcuffed the Cardinals to some degree. They know this. We know this.
Fans should spend their money as they see fit. Every year, I hear in these chats about how fans should start boycotting games to send a message to the front office to be bigger, bolder, better.
Those pledges are right in the sense that the bottom line is the best way to send a message.
But I can tell you that at Winter Warm-Up, I saw a lot of fans who were happy to be back in the postseason last year and excited about some of the young players the Cardinals seem poised to turn to instead of bringing in more free agents. I know this because I heard them say it into microphones during the event's Q&A. I know this because I got just as many emails pleading that the team moves on from Marcell Ozuna as I got asking why the Cardinals won't bring him back.
The Cardinals don't view prospects as simply trade chips. They value them and see them as THE most crucial part of their sustained success model. And they've flipped quite a few as of late. For Ozuna. For Goldschmidt. And perhaps for Arenado still -- if the asking price in Colorado goes down AND the Rockies will perhaps take one of those regrettable contracts off the Cardinals' books.
This example perhaps captures the difference. DeWitt is stoked about the new lefty prospect from Tampa, Matthew Liberatore. Some fans have just assumed he's going to be flipped for Arenado. I wouldn't.