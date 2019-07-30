QUESTION: At what point should more pressure be placed on pitching coach Mike Maddux for a lacking rotation?
BENFRED: I've got a hard time pinning this one on Mad Dog. The rotation is at this stage because Carlos Martinez apparently wasn't physically capable of being a starter, because Alex Reyes has had another lost season, because Austin Gomber got hurt, because Michael Wacha did the same thing Michael Wacha has done for a while now, and because as the depth thinned and thinned, there was nothing done to bolster things to this point.
The deadline is a chance to do that.
Jack Flaherty has not taken the next step forward like the Cardinals hoped. That's just growth as a pitcher. It's not always linear. Miles Mikolas has been up and down. Dakota Hudson has been strong. Adam Wainwright has been better than most predicted.
And the bullpen has been outstanding. So, Maddux gets points for that, right?
The Cardinals' don't need a new pitching coach. They need a better arm in the rotation.