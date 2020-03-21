SHOULD PETRO RETHINK HIS FREE-AGENT PLANS?

To the weekly questions about whether the Blues' talks with free-agent-to-be Alex Pietrangelo are heating up, Gordo replied:
If I am Alex Pietrangelo, I would rethink the whole "test-the-market" plan because that market is uncertain. A few weeks ago the NHL seemed headed to a higher salary cap number. Now the players may do well just to keep the number flat for another year, which will definitely tighten the market.
If Pietrangelo does move on, yes, the Blues would still be fine on defense because Parayko is rising up, Faulk eats a lot of minutes, Mikkola is ready and Perunovich (if he signs here) would be on fast track. Scandella could re-up as well. In that scenario, I would see the Blues using the Petro dollars to keep the rest of the team intact for next season and to lock in young veterans for future seasons.
Given the crowding already occurring at forward, I do not see this team looking to invest big money for another Top 9 forward from the outside. As it is, the Blues were winning without Tarasenko this season and with Kyrou making only cameo appearances. Imagine their lineup with those two playing in the Top 9 at even strength and on one of the power-play units.