SHOULD WE BE WORRIED ABOUT THE MLS4THELOU GROUP?
MLS 25th Season

MLS4TheLou ownership group leader Carolyn Kindle Betz. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Should the recent layoffs at Enterprise Holdings raise concerns about the MLS4TheLou ownership group's funding for the expansion team?

BENFRED: It's a fair question that could be asked of any sports ownership group that got its sports ownership capital from a business that is taking a coronavirus-related hit. That's pretty much every business at this point, unless there's a sports-owning mask producer I don't know about.

But I've heard nothing that suggests there is reason to worry about the MLS4TheLou ownership group's finances affecting its expansion timeline or status as an expansion team.

