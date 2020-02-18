SHOULD WE BELIEVE JEFF ALBERT?

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert's public denial of culpability or knowledge in the Houston cheating scandal? Does it seem plausible to you that a coach like that could be hyper-attentive and analytical of the at-bats and not sense what was really going on?
BENFRED: He needed to answer the questions. He did. Credit to him for doing that while other Houston coaches continue to hide from the questions.
Now, do we have to believe him? No.
It's really, really hard to believe that the No. 2 hitting coach who was in the dugout in 2018 did not know the team was working to steal signs and relay them to hitters. And that was happening in at least part of 2018, per commissioner Rob Manfred's report.
This was not the trash-can banging system. That did not happen in 2018. But the report specifically says sign-stealing was happening in parts of the 2018 season. There are few specifics at the moment about what that looked like in that 2018 season.
Again, Albert isn't just saying he was not involved. He is saying he did not know. If information comes out that calls that comment into question, he and the Cardinals are going to look bad, because the Cardinals are taking his word. I think that would be the tipping point here, if something comes out that goes against what Albert told Mozeliak.
Why are the Cardinals doing this? A few reasons. They seem to believe Albert, first of all. They think he is good at his job and want him on the staff. They made a lot of decisions to streamline things toward his liking, including firing some longstanding hitting coaches. And yeah, they are stubborn, and don't like to admit they made a mistake until they have to, sometimes after they should.