QUESTION: Specific reasons why you feel Kolten Wong should be given a chance at leadoff?
GOOLD: He's really done well to pull himself out of the hole he was in there for awhile, and his approach has been a big part of it. Honestly, we probably haven't done enough to write about it or explain it in print. It's there in the numbers. He has maintained a high OBP compared to the rest of the roster, and that should be rewarded. He has shown willingness and eagerness and an ability to steal at a high-rate of success. It would be a different look for the top of the lineup, and given that every look has been around that .200 average, any new look would be a welcome look.
I recognize that moving him to leadoff might reduce some of the walks he gets being in front of the pitcher. OK. He could compensate for that with seeing more pitches in the zone (damage?) or by stealing hits with bunts, something he's capable of doing, looks to do, and doesn't really get that chance ahead of the pitcher. But definitely would at leadoff. Might also see fewer shifts in that spot as a result.