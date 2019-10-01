QUESTION: If Kolten Wong playing means a chance at re-injuring his hamstring, should he play at all?
BENFRED: Fair question, but the answer is not a box to be checked as much as it is a sliding scale. Maybe he can't get to every ball he usually gets to, but can he get to one his replacement cannot? Maybe he's not at full speed, but is he faster than most? See what I'm saying? What percentage is Wong himself, and what percentage of Wong gives the Cardinals their best team?
This what has to be sorted through. This boils down to the risk Wong is willing to take (he's willing) and the risk of losing him for the rest of the season if that re-injury occurs. Basically, what percent of Wong is worth risking zero games for Wong moving forward? It's not ideal, and it would not be treated this way in a regular-season situation, but this isn't a regular-season situation.
Fully-healthy, no-reservations Wong is not going to be an option for a while. It's when he can be healthy enough to be as much of himself out there as he can be, and when that becomes better than what the Cardinals can do without him.