QUESTION: What offensive impact would you expect from the returns of Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna, with hand injuries often taking a lot time for hitters to regain their form?
BENFRED: Great question. Tough to answer. Usually, it's the power that takes a bit to return, even when the hands are healthy. Timing comes back. Then power, after a period of time. It's good, especially for Molina, that the agreement he and the Cardinals came to kept him from the usual, which would be rushing back to play injured, without a competent backup to fill in. I think the performances of Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner have made it easier for the Cardinals to push Molina to get healthy and return to make an impact as opposed to rush back and try to scrape by. And perhaps the performance of Wieters and Knizner have made that time easier for Molina to take as well.
It would not be the worst thing in the world for the Cardinals to take the Matt Carpenter approach with both of these guys, making sure they can stroke before plugging them back in, but I doubt that will be the case. When they feel ready, they'll be back. They also were not as bad as Carpenter before they were hurt. Ozuna still leads the team in RBIs. Molina has value behind the plate even if his bat is slower to launch.