QUESTION: Put yourself in Marcell Ozuna's shoes, or in the shoes of his agent: What are you telling him to do regarding the qualifying offer or pursuing a longer-term contract with the Cardinals or (perhaps more likely) elsewhere?
BENFRED: Unless Ozuna is just flat-out determined to be a Cardinal next season, I would think he turns down the QO. He would have to get a sense of the deals (and locations) that are out there, but a guy who has a tendency of up-then-down seasons has to think long and hard about not going for the biggest contract he will get when the opportunity presents itself.
He's 28. This will be his big bite of free agency unless he has a better year on the QO, and there's no guaranteeing he will. Go get the commitment that gives you the most money. That would be my advice.
Follow-up: Would the Christian Yelich vs. Marcell Ozuna comparison look as lopsided if the two switched home ballparks? Ozuna rakes at Miller Park, like Yelich.
BENFRED: We can find out!
Yelich's home batting line as a Brewer over the past two seasons: .335/.427/.699
Yelich's road batting line as a Brewer over the past two seasons: .321/.403/.569
Ozuna's home batting line as a Cardinal over the past two seasons: .269/.333/.454
Ozuna's away batting line as a Cardinal over the past two seasons: .256/.321/.448
Safe to assume Yelich would not be Miller Park Yelich at Busch, but would still be better than Ozuna, home or away.