QUESTION: Any particular reason for the constant shuffling of the defensive pairings? Gunnarsson was recovering from an injury and Faulk is new, but at some point, they have to settle on something, right? It's got to be rough on the new guy playing with a different partner every game.
TOM T.: Coach Craig Berube has said he's just looking for combinations and that they move lines around all the time and this is just like that. The Blues seem to have gotten away from having players play on their off side, which has provided some semblance of order, but the next time Bortuzzo goes back in for Gunnarsson, that will throw off the left-right balance and they'll be back to rearranging things. I think it was the Minnesota game where the defensive pairings they started with lasted one period.
I think eventually they'll settle on something, but the reality is also that as long as Bortuzzo is a righty and Gunnarsson is a lefty, it's going to change when the lineup changes.