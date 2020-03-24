SHUTDOWN'S IMPACT ON DEVELOPING PLAYERS?

QUESTION: How concerned are the Cardinals about this delay stunting the development of some of the top young prospects? For example, it looked liked Nolan Gorman (above) was progressing and now he’s sitting. Could we see this break have some greater long-term side effects?
BENFRED: Every team and every player is dealing with the same thing. The Cardinals sent their guys home with instructions on things to work on. They're trying to make the best out of it. I don't see this stunting a prospect's long-term development.
The biggest concern is pitchers. They are so schedule-oriented, that it's somewhat risky for them to drastically change that schedule.
I think we will see a lot of arm injuries when baseball comes back.
