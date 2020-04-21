SHUTDOWN'S IMPACT ON STL SPORTS

QUESTION: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected the St. Louis economy in terms of canceled and postponed sports events? Any numbers?
BENFRED: Sports commission president Frank Viverito spoke about that Tuesday in a Zoom conference about the virus and its impact on sports in our region.
Altogether, the St. Louis Sports Commission had 15 events scheduled in the first six months of 2020. It lost 13 of the 15 events. The NHL All-Star game happened. Arch Madness happened. And that was it.
Some of the biggest items on the list of things lost were the first and second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and what would have been a sellout crowd for the U.S. Gymnastic Trials for men and women in June, and three more national gymnastics championships. Economic impact? A loss of probably more than $30 million, and counting.
And don't forget the BattleHawks games that weren't, including potential postseason games. The team was expecting more than 40,000 for the home game against Los Angeles, and it had plans in place to match those kind of crowds in the games that followed.
To end on a positive note, Viverito shared some good news, too. In March 2022 the American Collegiate Hockey Association will host 72 club teams for a tournament at Centene. The US Gymnastic Trials have been re-booked for June of 2021. In March of 2021, if restrictions are eased, the NCAA wrestling championships return for the ninth time in 20 years. STL has bid for 50 NCAA championship events between 2022 and 2026.
And one more cool thing: The 2024 US Olympic Swimming trials are being pursued. It would bring more than a quarter million fans with an economic impact estimated at more than $100 million. Where? The Dome. It can hold 2 Olympic sized pools and up to 25,000 fans a day for a 10-day event that is nationally televised.
Photo: John Orozco competes in the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials at Chaifetz Arena in 2016. The trials were scheduled to return to St. Louis in June 2020 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Huy Mach)
