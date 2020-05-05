SHUTTING DOWN COLLEGE FOOTBALL? NOT LIKELY

QUESTION: With each passing day, the idea of playing college football this fall seems less likely, doesn't it?
BENFRED: Really? Most of the headlines seem to suggest the opposite. More and more campus leaders -- including at Mizzou -- are saying they expect students to return in the fall, and if that happens you better believe there will be an attempt to play. Could be in front of no fans, but if students are gathering in lecture halls and living in dorms, college football will try to get off the ground.
Some programs might abstain. Some conferences might. I read an interesting column from Dan Wetzel that wondered if the SEC might go it alone, and I would not be surprised by that, because I think other Power 5 members will push forward.
Again, with all of this, the question isn't about getting going as much as it is about what happens if getting going goes off the rails.
What if Nick Saban gets coronavirus? What happens if two players test positive? Then what? All of these potential plans include best-case scenarios for ramping things up, but none include how to navigate around realistic wrenches that could be thrown into the process.
Here's another question: What's in place to guarantee uber-competitive college football programs don't cover up or hide a positive test in order to keep moving forward?
If you don't think that is a possibility, you haven't been around college football very long.
