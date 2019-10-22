QUESTION: The Cards seem to have enough in-house SP prospects and need someone on the back end of the bullpen to replace C-Mart and stand in for Hicks. Do you think they would invest in Will Smith this winter, who is also a lefty and could be moved to a set-up role?
GOOLD: Yes, but with a caveat. They've had interest in the past. And here's the caveat: I would like to add though that the Cardinals may not go aggressively after a lefthanded pitcher right away because they have Miller, Webb, Cabrera (above), and have paid Cecil through next season. That's a fine group to open the spring with and then adjust on the go. They've spent a lot on lefty relief in the past few years and they can always find a reliever later should the group not produce during spring training, or injuries sap them of some depth.