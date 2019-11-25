COMMENT: The Cards need one more starter via free agency — maybe Dallas Keuchel — and then they should explore trading Carlos Martinez for a LH-hitting outfielder. It's too risky expecting the current outfield to produce the needed offense.
GOOLD: If they could pull that off, that might make them better. They wouldn't have a clear closer at that point. There's no harm in keeping Martinez, because just any old lefthanded hitter won't help them. An impact one would, and there's not one leaping off the page at this point that the Cardinals could get for Martinez.
I don't see the OF situation as risky for a contender as I do see the rotation in need of a sturdy starter if they're going to retain their stance atop the division.