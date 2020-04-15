SIGN SCHWARTZ OR TRADE HIM?

COMMENT: Jaden Schwartz is just too streaky. Would love to see the Blues do a deal with the Sharks — Schwartz for Evander Kane straight up. Stat-wise they are pretty much the same, but Kane definitely is a more physical presence on the ice, which the Blues definitely need.
TOM T.: Schwartz is clearly streaky, which is in part the result of his propensity for getting injured. There clearly seems to be a period for him to get back up to speed, and once he gets there, he's fine and plays the way he's expected to. Then he takes a puck in the skate -- because he's the guy most likely to go to the net and get hit by a puck -- and the process starts all over again. When he is on his game, he's part of everything, winning pucks, scoring goals, drawing penalties, making things happen.
Kane has five years to go on a $7 million AAV deal with the Sharks; at that price, I think the Blues are better off with Schwartz.
Follow-up: Re-signing Schwartz could be a problem with the cap, but I would hate to see him go. In addition to Bozak, Steener's contract ends that season, too, so that frees up a little over $10 million. Add in $1.75 million for Gunnar and whomever they lose to Seattle and maybe that leaves enough space? Hopefully, Army can make it work.
TOM T.: The big mystery in all this will be what the salary cap looks like. Will the league and the union artificially prop it up for next season to at least keep it even with what it is now? This is what happens with successful teams under the cap: You can't keep everybody. At some point, you can't give them the raises they've earned. One piece of savings is Jake Allen's contract is up after the 20-21 season and at that point, I think it will be time to work Ville Husso into the equation (if he hasn't already). You don't save that much on a guy like Gunnarsson because you have to replace him with someone making $900,000, so you're "only" saving $800,000.
So it would take some moves on Armstrong's part to make it work. It can be done, but it has a trickle down effect through your lineup. Robert Thomas will also be getting a raise that offseason, though as an RFA it won't be as big.
