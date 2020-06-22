SIGNING THE TOP PICKS

QUESTION: You've written about pitcher Ian Bedell and I assume he'll sign soon?? What about the top 3 picks. When do you expect them to sign?
GOOLD: The Cardinals do not like being the team that skews the round -- and what I mean by that, is they aren't a team to finalize an over-slot deal when other deals around them haven't been finalized or announced. They don't want to be the team that ups the cost for the other teams around them. This has been the case for many years, and it is what it is. But that's why they tend to be slower with announcing/finalizing the over-slot deals.
I've had two people confirm that Bedell has an over-slot agreement in place. We can check the draft tracker as an example: From picks 116 to 131 there has yet to be a player who signed for above slot, and indeed several of them have signed for well below the slot. Bedell is 122.
Follow-up: Do the Cardinals have the framework of an agreement with their first two picks? I'd imagine in a shortened draft they wouldn't select a player without some idea of what the player would want/demand.
GOOLD: They had an understanding of what it would take to sign them before they picked the players, and the Cardinals are optimistic if they meet that price, the player will sign.
At last check, the Cardinals believe they have momentum for deals with all seven players. Three are now signed, officially. Bedell has an agreement in place, as mentioned earlier. Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have both said they intend to sign.
