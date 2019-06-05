QUESTION: Have you heard any news on the MLS to STL front? Do you think they announce teams 28 and 29 by July?
BENFRED: It's been quite quiet on that front, I think in part because of the Blues' run. To be clear, don't interpret quiet with lack of action. Just seems the soccer crowd is happy to have the spotlight on the Blues as they work toward their next big splash.
MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted that he would like to have a decision made by the MLS All-Star Game (on July 31), but there has not been any decision on when a public announcement would come for Nos. 28 and 29 -- other than saying the announcement is targeted for the end of 2019.
Being on the road with the Blues, writing Blues every day, I have not been checking in as often as I had been on MLS. Somewhat similar for Cardinals. I follow and read everything we write on the team. I got to Sunday's game at Busch Stadium, but it's been pretty much all hockey all the time as of late. I think the next round of news on MLS will be related to the more-thorough, updated renderings that were released a while back.