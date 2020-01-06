SIT TILMON, IMPROVE THE OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Can Mizzou hoops do anything to create more offense, and what was with all of the fouls called in the Kentucky game?
BENFRED: Second part first. Officials usually increase the whistles to begin conference play. They are often told to reinforce the season's officiating points of emphasis before conference play, and we will see that across the sport for a while. Getting things cleaned up. Happens almost every year.
And then comes the biggest games of the year, and the officiating fades to the background again. You will not see the small stuff that will be called religiously over the next couple of weeks called in late February and March. Unless maybe it's against Jeremiah Tilmon. I think he clubbed an official in the knee in a past life or something. His first foul the other day at Kentucky, I think, was for breathing.
Now the first part. One bold way to take a stab at creating more offense would be to -- gulp -- sit down Tilmon. The more we watch, the more it seems like the team's chemistry is better when Tilmon's ups and downs are not dictating the game. I think the Tigers might be getting to a point where they are better if he has a smaller, more limited role. Often times there seems to be more flow and chemistry when he's watching.