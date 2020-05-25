SIX-MAN ROTATION IN THE WORKS?
0 comments

SIX-MAN ROTATION IN THE WORKS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Cardinals' Kwang Hyun Kim delivers a pitch during the Feb. 26 game against Miami in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

QUESTION: Six-man rotation: think we'll see that in a shortened Cards season? If not, who's out?

COMMISH: The ways in which pitchers will be used this season will be entirely different from what's gone before or what will happen in succeeding years. Rosters will have as many as 15 pitchers at any one time, so starters won't be taxed to go more than five innings. You probably will see many relievers working multiple innings.

But there is no particular need for a six-man rotation, per se, although the Cardinals have at least six potential starters, if KK Kim is used in that fashion.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports