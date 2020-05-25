SIX-MAN ROTATION IN THE WORKS?

QUESTION: Six-man rotation: think we'll see that in a shortened Cards season? If not, who's out?
COMMISH: The ways in which pitchers will be used this season will be entirely different from what's gone before or what will happen in succeeding years. Rosters will have as many as 15 pitchers at any one time, so starters won't be taxed to go more than five innings. You probably will see many relievers working multiple innings.
But there is no particular need for a six-man rotation, per se, although the Cardinals have at least six potential starters, if KK Kim is used in that fashion.
