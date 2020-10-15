SIZE MATTERS

QUESTION: Seems like the Blues’ Cup team was always described as heavy and a grind to play against. But since winning it, the Blues traded 6-4 (Joel) Edmundson for 6-foot (Justin) Faulk and now just replaced 6-3 Pietrangelo with 5-9 Krug. Doesn’t this change our makeup quite a bit? And isn’t this just going to make things harder for Binnington in front of the net?
JIM T.: That’s a fair point, especially on defense. But Krug isn’t afraid to hit people (ask Thomas). Pietrangelo was not what you’d call a physical player. And up front, you’ve added an old-school style enforcer in Clifford. So I still think the Blues can retain most of their heavy style.
