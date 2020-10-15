 Skip to main content
SIZE MATTERS
Predators Kings Hockey

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford, left, fights with Nashville Predators defenseman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

QUESTION: Seems like the Blues’ Cup team was always described as heavy and a grind to play against. But since winning it, the Blues traded 6-4 (Joel) Edmundson for 6-foot (Justin) Faulk and now just replaced 6-3 Pietrangelo with 5-9 Krug. Doesn’t this change our makeup quite a bit? And isn’t this just going to make things harder for Binnington in front of the net?

JIM T.:  That’s a fair point, especially on defense. But Krug isn’t afraid to hit people (ask Thomas). Pietrangelo was not what you’d call a physical player. And up front, you’ve added an old-school style enforcer in Clifford. So I still think the Blues can retain most of their heavy style.

