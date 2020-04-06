SIZING UP THE CARDINALS STARTERS

QUESTION: I recently listened to an interview with Jim Kaat. He was describing different types of pitchers; max effort, Scherzer; easy velocity, DeGrom; and a control magician, Maddux. How would you describe the Cardinals' starting pitchers that were in camp using those descriptions? Lastly, I don’t want to start a front office firing chat. In your opinion, have the Cardinals made a really good trade or FA acquisition in the last 5 years. I couldn’t find any, but I would appreciate your perspective.
GOOLD: I'm not sure I could use those descriptions to force round pegs into square holes with the Cardinals' pitchers. Flaherty is a gifted starter -- but he's not Maddux, and he's not Scherzer. And I guess he's close to DeGrom of that group.
Mikolas isn't any of those three, though he does fill the zone with strikes, so would he be a workhorse? Wainwright has become the crafty veteran, more Glavine than Maddux. Martinez is the easy velocity, but he's a sinkerballer, too. Not as much as Hudson is, and Hudson is like Brandon Webb with more horsepower, not any of the three mentioned.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.