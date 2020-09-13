SKEPTICAL ABOUT RE-SIGNING PETRO

QUESTION: Look into your crystal ball and tell us what happens with Alex Pietrangelo. Blues need to unload at least $5 million in salary to sign him. I've always thought we'd re-sign Petro, but I don't see how unless Schwartz goes. At that point is it worth it? Do you see any other path to signing Petro?
GORDO: There are always ways to get to a cap number. Buyouts can add cap space. Burying guys in the AHL can save cap space.
Right now it appears Doug Armstrong is waving a pretty steep hometown discount offer. If I had to set the price for Pietrangelo — even in a pandemic — it would be eight years and $66 million. Right now Armstrong doesn't seem close to either the term or the annual average value. Pietrangelo's agency is surely sniffing out the market to see what dollars could be out there if Alex hits free agency.
I have become pessimistic about this signing because of Armstrong's stance and the fact the Pietrangelo camp seems miffed that other Blues got extensions and he didn't. Then again, he is asking for a lot more than Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk got.
Photo: Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo poses for a photo with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk (center) and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele (left) during the NHL All-Star weekend in January. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)
