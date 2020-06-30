SLEEPER PICK TO WIN IT ALL?

QUESTION: Who is your sleeper pick to win the World Series, given the shortened season?
BENFRED: It’s not the Cardinals, but the Cardinals will play them.
It’s the White Sox. They’re young and talented. A fast start would fill them with confidence. They’re not seasoned enough to sustain a 162-game grind but their energy could carry a 60-game sprint.
