SLEEPER PICK TO WIN IT ALL?

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch against the Cardinals during a May 2018 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Who is your sleeper pick to win the World Series, given the shortened season?

BENFRED: It’s not the Cardinals, but the Cardinals will play them.

It’s the White Sox. They’re young and talented. A fast start would fill them with confidence. They’re not seasoned enough to sustain a 162-game grind but their energy could carry a 60-game sprint.

