QUESTION: After hearing the Cardinals' end-of-the-year press conference, it seemed that they don’t have enough flexibility to make any major acquisitions. Are we to expect no major additions this winter?
GOOLD: That is the message they're sending yes. They have around $150 million already committed to a handful of players and still need to outfit the rest of the 40-man roster. And that does not include what they end up doing with Wainwright.
Ownership has suggested they're landlocked with commitments made over the past 12 months that put them over the planned budget for 2019 and will limit what they can do for 2020.