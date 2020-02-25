SLU RISING WITH STL TALENT

QUESTION: Missed the SLU-VCU game on Friday, but it sounds like Travis Ford got the sought-after consistent 40 minutes out of his team. How'd the game look from your vantage point? What's your sense of this team's chances in the A-10 tournament?
BENFRED: You missed a good one, one that left SLU fans wondering why this can't happen on a more consistent basis.
Travis should have this game condensed as a three-minute highlight reel for his St. Louis recruiting. That's what jumped out to me. Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins, Yuri Collins, Terrence Hargrove Jr, all had great games. All St. Louis kids who come to mind when you think back to what Ford said at his first press conference: He wanted to give St. Louis talent a reason to stick around. SLU's best season should be next season.
The Billikens have not played consistently enough to suggest they will be able to run through the tournament, but we only need to look at last season to realize it only takes a few things to click in.
The biggest difference is Dayton. I just don't see Dayton losing. I know SLU almost nipped the Flyers at home, but I think they roll through the A-10 tournament, and winning that would be SLU's only chance.